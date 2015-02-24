Obama to decide soon on troop levels in Afghanistan: Kerry

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry prepares to testify at a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on review FY2016 funding request and budget justification for the State Department on Capitol Hill in Washington February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will decide soon on adjusting the level of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday.

“I think the president is on the right track, and I think the evaluation that is going on now with respect to the adjustment of the troop (level) is appropriate. And the president will make his decision shortly,” Kerry said.

The United States is considering slowing its planned withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. [ID:nL4N0VV02B]