Top militant Umar Khalifa killed in U.S. air strike in Afghanistan: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top militant Umar Khalifa, a leader of the Tariq Gidar Group, was killed along with four other fighters in a U.S. air strike in Afghanistan targeting members of the Islamic State-Khorasan Province, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said Khalifa had orchestrated several operations in Pakistan, including the January 2016 attack on Bacha Khan University and a December 2014 school attack in Peshawar that killed more than 130 children.