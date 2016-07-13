FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Top militant Umar Khalifa killed in U.S. air strike in Afghanistan: Pentagon
#World News
July 13, 2016 / 6:46 PM / a year ago

Top militant Umar Khalifa killed in U.S. air strike in Afghanistan: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top militant Umar Khalifa, a leader of the Tariq Gidar Group, was killed along with four other fighters in a U.S. air strike in Afghanistan targeting members of the Islamic State-Khorasan Province, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said Khalifa had orchestrated several operations in Pakistan, including the January 2016 attack on Bacha Khan University and a December 2014 school attack in Peshawar that killed more than 130 children.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

