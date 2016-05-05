FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. embassy in Kabul warns of kidnap threat
#World News
May 5, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

U.S. embassy in Kabul warns of kidnap threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - The United States embassy in Kabul issued an emergency security warning to U.S. citizens on Thursday after an attempted kidnapping of an American and a number of other foreigners in the Afghan capital earlier in the week.

The warning, posted on the U.S. embassy website, said that an attempt to kidnap several expatriates, including a U.S. citizen, was made on Monday and it said that the threat of kidnapping and hostage-taking was high.

The warning came days after an Australian aid worker was kidnapped in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad.

Kidnapping and abduction for ransom has been a regular occurrence in Afghanistan, with both Afghans and foreign nationals targeted.

Last month, there was widespread outrage and protests after reports of the discovery of the murdered body of a teenaged boy who had been kidnapped in Kabul earlier.

Reporting by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
