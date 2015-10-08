FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. asks NATO allies for flexibility in Afghan drawdown plans
#World News
October 8, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. asks NATO allies for flexibility in Afghan drawdown plans

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter addresses a news conference during a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The United States asked NATO allies on Thursday for flexibility as the alliance reviews its plans to rapidly withdraw troops from Afghanistan, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Thursday after talks in Brussels.

“I have asked all of the NATO partners to remain flexible and to consider the possibility of making adjustments to a plan that is now two-and-a-half years old for the presence in Afghanistan,” Carter said.

“A number of countries today indicated a willingness to change their plans and posture.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Robin Emmott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
