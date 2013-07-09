FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No decision imminent on U.S. force in Afghanistan after 2014: White House
#Politics
July 9, 2013 / 5:52 PM / 4 years ago

No decision imminent on U.S. force in Afghanistan after 2014: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. troops attend a change of command ceremony in Kabul February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is nowhere near a decision on how many U.S. troops, if any, to station in Afghanistan after 2014 once the bulk of U.S. forces leave, the White House said on Tuesday.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said it was possible Obama would adopt a “zero option” and not leave any troops behind in Afghanistan. The size of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan after 2014 will be negotiated with the Afghan government, he said.

Reporting By Steve Holland and Laura MacInnis; Editing by David Brunnstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
