U.S. confident allies to offer significant forces to Afghanistan
October 15, 2015 / 6:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. confident allies to offer significant forces to Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Thursday it was confident that U.S. allies would offer a significant troop contribution to Afghanistan in the coming years, after the United States upended plans to withdraw its forces from the country.

Reversing policy on Afghanistan, U.S. President Barack Obama announced on Thursday he will prolong the 14-year-old U.S. military engagement there, effectively handing off the task of pulling out troops to his successor.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler

