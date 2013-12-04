FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghanistan won't sign U.S. pact unless Karzai's demands met - spokesman
December 4, 2013 / 2:33 PM / 4 years ago

Afghanistan won't sign U.S. pact unless Karzai's demands met - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan President Hamid Karzai will not allow any minister to sign a security pact with the United States unless key demands are met, the president’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

The statement came the day after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the bilateral security agreement (BSA) could be signed by Karzai’s defense minister, Bismillah Khan Mohammadi.

Karazi is demanding the United States encourage a nascent peace process with the Taliban and immediately end U.S. raids on Afghan homes, Karzai’s spokesman Aimal Faizi told Reuters.

“As long as these demands are not accepted, President Karzai will not authorize any minister to sign it,” Faizi said.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Dylan Welch; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

