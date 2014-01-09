U.S. expressed concern to Afghanistan over planned release of detainees: State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has expressed to Afghanistan its concern over the planned release of 72 detainees Washington considers dangerous, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
“These 72 detainees are dangerous criminals against whom there is strong evidence linking them to terror-related crimes, including the use of improvised explosive devices, the largest killer of Afghan civilians,” Psaki said at a news briefing.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Doina Chiacu