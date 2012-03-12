FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shooting won't alter Afghan timetable: White House
#World News
March 12, 2012 / 5:54 PM / 6 years ago

Shooting won't alter Afghan timetable: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The killings by a U.S. soldier of 16 Afghan civilians will not change the timetable for the withdrawal of American troops, the White House said on Monday.

“The focus of our overall strategy is not in reaction to a single event,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.

“I do not believe that this incident will change the timetable of a strategy that was designed and is being implemented in a way to allow for the withdrawal of U.S. forces, to allow for the transfer of lead security authority over to the Afghans,” Carney said.

Reporting By Caren Bohan; Editing by Jackie Frank

