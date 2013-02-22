FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panetta says range of options discussed on Afghanistan
February 22, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Panetta says range of options discussed on Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta denied on Friday the United States had told allies it planned to keep 8,000 to 12,000 troops in Afghanistan after 2014, saying a range of troop options for an overall NATO presence in Afghanistan had been discussed.

“That report is not correct,” Panetta said, referring to an account of a NATO defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels given by German Defense Minister Thomas de Maiziere.

“We did discuss a range of options and what we discussed was a range of options that would be directed to the NATO force overall, which includes both the U.S. force contribution that we would make, plus what other NATO countries would contribute as well,” he told a news conference.

Reporting by Phil Stewart, Adrian Croft; editing by Rex Merrifield

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
