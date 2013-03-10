FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghanistan urges coalition to stop "abusing" university students
March 10, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 5 years

Afghanistan urges coalition to stop "abusing" university students

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Afghan President Hamid Karzai gives a speech during an event to mark International Women's Day in Kabul March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan President Hamid Karzai’s government on Sunday accused U.S.-led forces and Afghans working with them of abusing and arresting university students and urged them to stop such acts.

The allegations were made during a visit by U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel. “We notify the international coalition force’s leadership to avoid such acts which are against Afghanistan’s national sovereignty,” Afghanistan’s Council of Ministers said in a statement.

Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Robert Birsel

