Afghanistan urges coalition to stop "abusing" university students

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan President Hamid Karzai’s government on Sunday accused U.S.-led forces and Afghans working with them of abusing and arresting university students and urged them to stop such acts.
The allegations were made during a visit by U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel. “We notify the international coalition force’s leadership to avoid such acts which are against Afghanistan’s national sovereignty,” Afghanistan’s Council of Ministers said in a statement.
