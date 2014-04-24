FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago health center confirms doctor killed in Afghanistan
April 24, 2014

Chicago health center confirms doctor killed in Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A Chicago pediatrician was among those killed in an attack on a Kabul hospital funded by the U.S. Christian charity Cure International on Thursday, a clinic where the doctor worked in Chicago said.

“For nearly a decade, Dr. Jerry Umanos volunteered in Afghanistan to train medical residents and to see pediatric patients,” said Dr. Bruce Rowell, a medical director of clinical quality at Chicago’s Lawndale Christian Health Center.

“This loss is a great loss for his family, for those of us he worked with, as well as for the people of Afghanistan,” Rowell told a news conference.

Reporting by Nick Carey in Chicago and David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Scott Malone

