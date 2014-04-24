FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three Americans killed in Kabul hospital attack: U.S. embassy
April 24, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Three Americans killed in Kabul hospital attack: U.S. embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Afghan policemen secure the area outside Cure Hospital after three foreigners were killed in Kabul April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL (Reuters) - Three Americans were killed on Thursday when a security guard opened fire at an international hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul, the U.S. embassy said, in the latest of a series of attacks against foreign civilians in the country.

“We can confirm three Americans were killed,” said an embassy official, without providing further details. An interior ministry official said at least one other person, a female nurse, was wounded.

Reporting by Jeremy Laurence and Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Kim Coghill

