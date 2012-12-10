FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomb kills provincial Afghan police chief
December 10, 2012 / 5:08 AM / in 5 years

Bomb kills provincial Afghan police chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Afghan policeman inspects the interior of a car belonging to the chief of police of Nimroz province, that was hit by a roadside bomb, in the Hadraskan district of Herat province December 10, 2012. The roadside bomb killed the police chief General Mohammad Musa Rasoli on Monday, a police official said. REUTERS/ Mohammad Shoib

HERAT, Afghanistan (Reuters) - A roadside bomb killed the police chief of Afghanistan’s western Nimroz province on Monday, a police official said.

General Mohammad Musa Rasoli’s vehicle was struck by the bomb as he was heading to work, the official said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Taliban insurgents have targeted provincial officials in the past.

The Afghan government is scrambling to improve security before NATO troops withdraw by the end of 2014. Some Afghans fear another civil war may erupt after the pullout.

Last week, a suicide bomber posing as a peace messenger wounded Afghanistan’s intelligence chief, Asadullah Khalid, in the capital Kabul, dealing a blow to the nascent reconciliation process.

Reporting by Sharafuddin Sharafyar; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Ron Popeski

