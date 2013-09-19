FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taliban attack police in previously peaceful Afghan north
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 19, 2013 / 8:20 AM / 4 years ago

Taliban attack police in previously peaceful Afghan north

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FAIZABAD, Afghanistan (Reuters) - Taliban fighters have attacked police in northern Afghanistan, government officials said on Thursday, though they gave different accounts of the severity of the attack.

Violence has increased recently in the Afghan north after years of relative peace, compounding worries about security after foreign troops leave next year.

The insurgents ambushed a police convoy during an operation to clear an area in Badakhshan province on Wednesday, said Dawlat Mohammad, administrative chief of the district.

Mohammad said 10 policemen were killed and 16 were captured.

But the Interior Ministry in Kabul denied that the Taliban had taken any policemen prisoner.

“We have unfortunately casualties among police but there is no one captured,” said ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi. He declined to give details of the casualties.

A Taliban spokesman said it had been a “massive” attack on the police but militant spokesmen often exaggerate.

Mohammad said authorities had asked the Afghan army for help but there was a danger of another ambush if troops rushed in. Sediqqi said troops and helicopters had been deployed to the area.

Increasing violence in previously peaceful parts of Afghanistan is fanning concern about how its 350,000-strong security forces will cope once international forces leave by the end of 2014.

The United Nations has said civilians are bearing the brunt of the 12-year war and this week, its top human rights officer warned that an ominous rise in casualties was a sign that concern for human rights was waning.

Reporting Feroz Sultani in Badakhshan, Mohammad Hamed in Kunduz and Hamid Shalizi in Kabul; Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.