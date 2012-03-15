U.S. says committed to seeking Afghan reconciliation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it remains committed to supporting a reconciliation process in Afghanistan, despite the Taliban’s announcement that it was suspending nascent peace talks with the United States.
“We support an Afghan-led process toward reconciliation. There is no likely resolution to the conflict in Afghanistan without a political resolution,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
He denied Taliban accusations that U.S. statements had been erratic and insisted that Washington had been consistent in its message.
Reporting By Matt Spetalnick