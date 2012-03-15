U.S. says committed to seeking Afghan reconciliation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it remains committed to supporting a reconciliation process in Afghanistan, despite the Taliban’s announcement that it was suspending nascent peace talks with the United States.

“We support an Afghan-led process toward reconciliation. There is no likely resolution to the conflict in Afghanistan without a political resolution,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.

He denied Taliban accusations that U.S. statements had been erratic and insisted that Washington had been consistent in its message.