Two U.S. soldiers killed by Taliban attack near Afghan capital

KABUL (Reuters) - A Taliban bomb killed two American soldiers in a NATO convoy late on Friday night near the U.S. Bagram Airfield base north of Kabul, a U.S. defense official said on Saturday.

“Two International Security Assistance Force service members died as a result of an enemy forces attack in eastern Afghanistan on Dec. 12, 2014,” a coalition press release said on Saturday.

The coalition, as per its policy, declined to give the soldiers’ nationality but a U.S. defense official in Washington confirmed the two were American.

The bomb was the latest in a spate of deadly attacks in and around the Afghan capital as international forces leave the country.