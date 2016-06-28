FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters logo
Factbox: Child marriage to HIV, hardships facing children in West and Central Africa
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#World News
June 28, 2016 / 11:43 AM / a year ago

Factbox: Child marriage to HIV, hardships facing children in West and Central Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Although millions of children worldwide have been lifted out of poverty, progress has been uneven, with children in sub-Saharan Africa facing the highest levels of mortality, poor nutrition, child marriage and illiteracy, UNICEF said in its flagship “State of the World’s Children” report released on Tuesday.

By 2030, nearly half of children, 69 million, who are predicted to die before reaching the age of five would live in the region, according to the report.

Sub-Saharan Africa is also expected to be home to 9 out of 10 of the 167 million children living in extreme poverty by 2030, living under $1.90 per person a day, the U.N.’s children’s agency said.

Here are some facts about children in West and Central Africa:

Source: UNICEF

Writing By Kieran Guilbert, Editing by Ros Russell; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
