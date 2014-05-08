Chinese premier pledges 'no strings' support for pan-African rail network

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the opening of the World Economic Forum on Africa event in Abuja May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged “no strings” support for an African plan to develop a continent-wide high speed rail network, and said China has set aside $2 billion for an African Development Fund.

China would also support Africa’s plans to boost its aviation and telecoms sectors.

“All China’s support for Africa will come with no political strings attached,” Li said. “We will not interfere with Africa’s internal affairs or ask something impossible of Africa.”