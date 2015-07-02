West Africa's July crude exports to Asia spike on India bookings

A view of an illegal oil refinery is seen along the Awoba creek outside the oil hub city Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

LONDON (Reuters) - West African crude oil exports to Asia are on track to surpass 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, the second-highest level this year, Reuters data and a survey of traders showed.

The total is second only to April’s 2.43 million bpd - the highest in at least 10 years - and traders said the final tally could grow as other cargoes sail from floating storage.

The 15 percent boost from the previous month came on the back of a near-doubling in bookings to India, with independent refinery Reliance alone securing roughly 8 million barrels to load in July on four cargoes.

Indian refiners, including Reliance, have favored spot purchases of crude this year to get the best price in a market awash with light, sweet oil.

Nigeria dislodged Saudi Arabia as India’s largest crude oil supplier in May, and Reliance increased its purchases of African crudes that month to a quarter of its total, up from 19 percent a year earlier.

Nigeria has slashed prices to help it find new outlets as it grapples with shale oil-induced oversupply; official differentials hit 10-year lows in June.

But new sales have been hindered over the past month by traders looking to offload millions of barrels of oil held in storage.

Traders warned that such sales could mask the total amount of West African crude that Asian buyers are taking.

“The crude that’s going to Asia will have been a mixture of floating, June and July,” one trader said.

Tenders from Indian refiners IOC and HPCL and Indonesia’s Pertamina were awarded to traders such as Glencore and Shell, which will supply them with cargoes from floating storage or those that loaded earlier in the year.

ExxonMobil booked at least two cargoes to sail to Australia, while other traders booked cargoes to Singapore.

But with the oversupply encouraging refiners worldwide to experiment with crude slates, some of the cargoes could end up with less frequent buyers, such as South Korea.

Earlier this month, South Korea’s GS Caltex bought 920,000 barrels of West African crude, likely Angola’s Cabinda, from Unipec.