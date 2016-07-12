Southern African economic bloc seeks $2.7 billion for drought relief

Botswana's President Ian Khama is flanked by Namibia's President Hifikepunye Pohamba ( L) and Malawi's former president, Bakili Muluzi (R, with glasses) during the ANC's centenary celebration in Bloemfontein January 8, 2012.

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The Southern African economic bloc said it would appeal for $2.7 billion from the international community to help more than 23 million people in "urgent need" because of a blistering drought.

Ian Khama, chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), who is also president of Botswana, will "this month declare a regional disaster," SADC said in a statement released on Monday.

Five member states, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Swaziland and Zimbabwe, have declared national drought emergencies.

South Africa has declared a drought emergency in eight of the country's nine provinces, while Mozambique has declared a 90-day institutional red alert for some southern and central areas.

"The appeal will be a formal request to the international community to provide assistance to affected member states," the SADC said.

Southern Africa has been hard hit over the past year by an El Niño-inspired drought that has wilted crops, slowed economic growth and driven food prices higher.

