South Africa grain group says government maize estimate too high

A hawker prepares a cob of corn at his makeshift shop in Soweto, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

BOTHAVILLE, South Africa (Reuters) - The South African government’s forecast of a 7.2-million-tonne maize harvest this year is “optimistic” and will almost certainly be revised down, the country’s largest grain producer group said on Wednesday.

A scorching drought has decimated the maize crop in South Africa, curbing economic growth, pushing prices to record highs and fanning inflation at a time when the central bank is in a tightening cycle.

“The crop estimate is too optimistic. We have not received rain the last three to four weeks in the western regions where late plantings took place and that maize is in big trouble,” Grain SA Chief Executive Jannie de Villiers told Reuters.

“The 7.2-million-tonne estimate will be revised down. We are at a point where it will constantly be revised down,” he said on the sidelines of Grain SA’s annual congress near Bothaville, a farming town in the western part of the maize belt.

Driving through the area takes one past field after field of stunted and withered maize, much of it barely knee high. At this stage late in the southern hemisphere summer, the crop would typically be at least two meters high.

The government’s Crop Estimates Committee last week said South Africa would likely harvest 7.255 million tonnes of maize in 2016, 27 percent less than the 9.95 million tonnes reaped last year because of the drought and late plantings.

De Villiers said with the government expected to revise its estimates downward, Grain SA’s own forecast that South Africa will need to import 3.8 million tonnes of maize would likely rise to as high as 4.5 million tonnes.

“And if we don’t receive any more rain it will probably go to 5 million tonnes,” he said.

South Africa had its driest year on record in 2015, and January of this year saw record-high temperatures across the country.

South Africa’s July white maize contract was down 0.99 percent at 5,091 rand a tonne on Wednesday after scaling a record high of 5,142 rand on Tuesday.

The drought has also affected South Africa’s neighbors.

The Southern African Development Community said last week that 28 million people in the region were rendered vulnerable and in urgent need of “food and non-food” relief after last year’s poor rains were followed by drought.