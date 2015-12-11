FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EIB to provide $121 million to boost East Africa private sector
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 11, 2015 / 3:28 PM / 2 years ago

EIB to provide $121 million to boost East Africa private sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers work at a construction site of the Mombasa-Nairobi standard gauge railway (SGR) in Emali, Kenya October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed three credit lines worth 110 million euros ($121.00 million) to support private sector investments across east Africa, the bank’s vice president said on Friday.

The funds will support job creation and economic growth in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi by providing long-term local and foreign currency loans and support investment across a range of sectors, including agriculture.

“Investment by small companies and entrepreneurs is essential for economic growth and to create jobs,” EIB Vice President Pim van Ballekom said in a statement.

The loans will be provided through three banks - the African Banking Corporation (ABC.ZI), NIC Bank (NIC.NR) and CRDB Bank CRDB.TZ.

Editing by Drazen Jorgic. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.