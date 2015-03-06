Low oil a plus, but no panacea for African companies

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A lower oil price should give companies operating in Africa a lift but industry is not banking on it as a long-term elixir.

“In time a lower oil price will probably help the economy in Africa, because it is a key input cost ... But that is not the panacea,” Nick Holland, chief executive of bullion producer Gold Fields (GFIJ.J), told the Reuters Africa Investment Summit.

Overall, oil usage in Africa is low, with the continent’s consumption in 2013 only 3.6 million barrels per day, about 4 percent of the global total, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

But since 2000, African oil consumption has risen 44 percent, faster than any region outside of the Middle East, and key sectors such as mining rely heavily on petrol and diesel.

Gold Fields operates two mines in Ghana which consume about 100 million liters of oil a year and Holland said the benefits for his company from a cheaper price remained in the pipeline.

“We’ve not seen the benefit yet because the way they run the oil account is they try to smooth out the peaks and balance out the troughs. So when oil was up at $120 a barrel they did not pass all of that on to us, which helped us,” he said.

“Conversely when oil went down to close to $40, we’ve not really seen the benefits pass to us yet. I think if it prevails at these levels for another 12 months we’ll start seeing the benefits flowing through.”

But Holland does not expect this to be the case.

“We don’t think the low oil price will be sustained. We looked to try and hedge the oil price in Ghana because we use 100 million liters a year in our operations there,” he said.

“When oil was at spot $45 a barrel we tried to hedge it and the forward price was in the 70s. I think a lot of the market participants are discounting higher oil prices,” he said, adding that Gold Fields’ view was that it would settle around $80.

Analysts say few investors are expecting oil to fall back to its recent troughs.

“We expect oil prices to recover gradually to above $70 a barrel by end-2016 as high-cost producers are pushed out of the market and exploration declines,” said Jacques Verreynne, an economist at NKC Independent Economists.

DIESEL BOOST FOR SOUTH AFRICA

In South Africa, the falling oil price has coincided with a power crisis that has seen rolling outages almost daily, canceling out much of the benefits for growth of cheaper prices.

Still, there is a silver lining here.

Tshediso Matona, chief executive of South Africa’s cash-strapped power utility Eskom [ESCJ.UL], told the summit his company was taking advantage of cheaper diesel to keep some of its turbines running.

This can often mean the difference between the need to bring in rolling blackouts or not as the diesel turbines currently produce about 2,000 megawatts or 5 to 6 percent of its capacity.

But Eskom, which uses about 150 million liters of diesel a month, could not fully reap the benefits offered by cheaper fuel prices because of lacking infrastructure.

“There are logistical constraints because storage capacity is not quite there. So even if you wanted to stockpile, we would be constrained,” he said.