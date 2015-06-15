FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African court issues arrest warrant for Bashir: TV
June 15, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

South African court issues arrest warrant for Bashir: TV

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir looks on ahead of the 25th African Union summit in Johannesburg June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South African High court judges on Monday ordered that Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir be arrested, saying they were concerned that a order of the court to have Bashir kept in the country was not complied with, a local TV station reported.

“The respondents are forthwith compelled to take all reasonable steps to arrest President Bashir ... and detain him pending a formal request for his surrender from the International Criminal Court,” Judge Dunstan Mlambo said.

Reporting by Dinky Mkhize; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

