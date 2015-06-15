South African court issues arrest warrant for Bashir: TV

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South African High court judges on Monday ordered that Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir be arrested, saying they were concerned that a order of the court to have Bashir kept in the country was not complied with, a local TV station reported.

“The respondents are forthwith compelled to take all reasonable steps to arrest President Bashir ... and detain him pending a formal request for his surrender from the International Criminal Court,” Judge Dunstan Mlambo said.