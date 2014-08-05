FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBM wins $66 million contract with Fidelity Bank Ghana
August 5, 2014 / 3:07 PM / 3 years ago

IBM wins $66 million contract with Fidelity Bank Ghana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) has won a $66 million, five-year contract with Fidelity Bank Ghana to manage IT infrastructure and services, the two companies said on Tuesday.

The announcement was made at the U.S.-Africa Business Forum, part of a three-day Africa summit that has brought together political leaders, officials and business executives in Washington.

Fidelity Bank Managing Director Edward Effah said in a statement the relationship with IBM would help the bank deliver on new challenges posed by rapid growth in the banking sector and increased competition.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

