WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry on Monday named former Virginia congressman Thomas Perriello as U.S. special envoy for Africa’s Great Lakes region.

Perriello replaces former senator Russ Feingold, who stepped down in February. Perriello, a Democrat who worked on Kerry’s 1996 Senate campaign, will help oversee U.S. policy for a region that includes Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo.