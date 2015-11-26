Factbox: Child brides in Africa to more than double by 2050

DAKAR (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The number of child brides in Africa will soar to 310 million by 2050 from 125 million now if current trends persist, due to slow rates of reduction combined with rapid population growth, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

This would see Africa surpass South Asia as the region with the most women aged 20 to 24 who were married as children.

Here are some facts about child marriage in Africa and worldwide.