Nigerian stock exchange wants oil majors to list

Director General of Nigeria's Security and Exchange Commission, Arunma Oteh, gestures during an interview with Reuters in Abuja April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA (Reuters) - Foreign oil majors such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) should have secondary share listings in Nigeria and planned new energy laws could push them to agree, the stock exchange regulator said.

Speaking at the Reuters Africa investment summit, Arunma Oteh, Director General of Nigeria’s Security and Exchange Commission, said 80 percent of government revenues come from the oil industry but it makes up only 5 percent of the stock market.

By persuading the national oil company, NNPC, and foreign oil companies to list a portion of their joint ventures the stock market would better reflect the economy for investors and Nigerians could have greater ownership of oil firms.

“We’re in discussion both with NNPC as well as the oil majors as to listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange,” Oteh said in Abuja.

Although doing business in Africa’s most populous nation isn’t easy, the country is viewed as a promising frontier market. Industrial firms and banks make up most of Nigeria’s current stock market capitalization.

Oteh said oil companies could be encouraged to list shares by the pending Petroleum Industry Bill, which aims to increase local participation among sweeping changes. Oteh said it could focus oil firms on when to list on the exchange.

But the has been blocked in parliament for years. Few think it will pass this year despite President Goodluck Jonathan’s order to get it get it through quickly.

Africa’s biggest oil exporter is hoping to overhaul its woeful electricity supplies by privatizing its power sector this year and Oteh said a plan was also needed for the listing of power distribution and generating companies.

The government has said it will privatize 17 companies in the sector although the plan is months behind schedule and faces opposition from powerful vested interests in the country of 160 million, where most people live without electric light.

“It is important to democratize the success of these companies and we believe power is going to be bigger than telecommunications,” Oteh said.

Nothing has demonstrated Nigeria’s promise as a market more than the success of telecommunications companies like South Africa’s MTN (MTNJ.J).

Oteh said she also wanted MTN and local telecommunications companies such as Glo, owned by Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga, to list on the exchange.

