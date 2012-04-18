StanChart eyes $2.5 billion of Africa revenue in five years

A woman walks down the stairs of the Standard Chartered headquarters in Hong Kong in this October 13, 2010 file photo.(CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS)

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Standard Chartered (STAN.L) aims to double its African revenues to $2.5 billion in the next five years and is mulling opportunities in fast-growing economies such as Senegal, its head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa said on Wednesday.

The London-based emerging markets lender spans Asia and Africa, but lacks exposure to slow-growing European markets or U.S. subprime mortgages, making it one of few Western banks with the money to expand operations in the under-served continent.

“If my business was $1.3 billion last year, my aspiration and ambition is that within the next four to five years, that gets to $2.5 billion, roughly double,” V. Shankar told the Reuters Africa Investment Summit.

The growth will entail increasing headcount past the current 7,000 and adding an extra 100 branches across the continent by 2015 from 160 presently, he said in an interview at Reuters offices in Johannesburg.

Seven of the 16 African countries that Standard Chartered operates in made revenues of over $100 million each last year, Shankar said.

The group is also exploring the possibility of entering fast-growing markets such as Senegal, Mozambique, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Africa will have more of the fastest growing economies in the world this year and next - with 12 countries in the top 25, according to a research note from Renaissance Capital on Wednesday.

Asia will have 11 while Latin America will manage just two.

Shankar said the London bank was not actively hunting for acquisitions.

“My first preference always is organic growth. We will look at inorganic options,” he said.

“We get approached all the time. If the price, culture, fit and synergy is right, we should look at it to be responsible to shareholders, but I haven’t found anything that makes me excited.”

FEAST OR FAMINE

Standard Chartered said its fastest growing segment of the market is Islamic finance. In Pakistan, the financing that complies with Islamic laws of lending, is growing three times faster than the traditional conventional market.

There is also increasing interest for yuan-denominated bonds from African firms with business in China or those just looking to diversify their investor base, Shankar said.

Shankar said with some Western banks retreating from frontier markets such as Africa, local and regional banks on the continent would bite off a bigger share of the market.

The world’s biggest banks are raising billions of dollars to increase their capital and liquidity levels in line with tough new global rules known as Basel III to be phased in from 2013 aimed at creating a bigger safety net.

“International banks are becoming a diminishing breed. So there will be a handful of international banks (and) South African banks becoming more and more focused on Africa or the emergence of new regional champions like Ecobank,” Shankar said.

Standard Chartered jumped into fourth place on African investment banking fee league tables in the first quarter of this year, whereas it did not appear in the 10 top spots in the same period a year ago.

“It’s a business much like the Masai Mara,” he said, referring to the Kenyan game reserve famous for a carnivore feeding frenzy during a few months of a wildebeest migration.

“It is feast or famine. You sometimes hunt the big elephants and you land them, and you move up the league tables and fee tables, but sometimes you go hungry.”

