CEO, CFO leave as African Minerals scraps expansion plans

LONDON (Reuters) - Iron ore mining group African Minerals AMIq.L surprised the market on Wednesday with the abrupt departure of both chief executive and chief financial officer and said it was scrapping expansion plans to focus on existing operations.

Its shares fell almost 15 percent despite what some analysts said could prove a positive as the company concentrates on its Sierra Leone mine, Tonkolili.

“From the onset it was clear that (Chief Executive Keith)Calder’s broader ambition was to grow African Minerals into a diversified miner across West Africa in the near term,” Jefferies analysts said in a note.

“Perhaps our greatest concern for African Minerals in recent months was that the company would move too far and too fast into M&A,” they said.

Calder, in the job for just over a year, will be replaced immediately by Bernard Pryor, a board director who had been a senior executive at Anglo American (AAL.L) and was a director of Adastra Minerals until 2006, developing the Kolwezi deposit in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“(Pryor) shares the same view as the rest of the Board, that African Minerals must first focus on consistent production and lowering costs, and thereafter develop further growth,” Executive Chairman Frank Timis said in a statement.

African Minerals hits its target export rate of 20 million tons per year in June, and aims to maintain that rate consistently throughout next year.

Chief Financial Officer Miguel Perry would be replaced by Matthew Hird, formerly CFO at copper mining group Kazakhmys (KAZ.L), from October 1, the company said.

African Minerals also said on Wednesday it had brought back former chief executive Alan Watling as special adviser to the chairman and the board on infrastructure.