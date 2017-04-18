Centurion Midstream acquires oil transport business from Agave Energy

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Centurion Midstream Group LLC said it acquired a petroleum marketing and transportation business that operates in West Texas from Agave Energy Holdings, a subsidiary of Lucid Energy Group.

Price of the purchase was not disclosed.

Ken Douglas, Centurion's chief financial officer, said the deal will expand the Dallas-based company's Permian Basin crude oil and condensate marketing and logistics operation. The acquisition includes a fleet of about 20 trucks.