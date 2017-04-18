FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Centurion Midstream acquires oil transport business from Agave Energy
April 18, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 4 months ago

Centurion Midstream acquires oil transport business from Agave Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Centurion Midstream Group LLC said it acquired a petroleum marketing and transportation business that operates in West Texas from Agave Energy Holdings, a subsidiary of Lucid Energy Group.

Price of the purchase was not disclosed.

Ken Douglas, Centurion's chief financial officer, said the deal will expand the Dallas-based company's Permian Basin crude oil and condensate marketing and logistics operation. The acquisition includes a fleet of about 20 trucks.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

