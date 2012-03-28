FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AGF Management profit falls on lower managed assets
March 28, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 6 years

AGF Management profit falls on lower managed assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian wealth manager AGF Management Ltd’s (AGFb.TO) first-quarter profit fell 11 percent, hurt in part by lower assets under management.

For the December-February quarter, the company earned C$26.1 million, or 27 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$29.2 million, or 32 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 4 percent to C$155.5 million.

Total assets under management fell 8.8 percent to C$47.8 billion.

Amortization related to intangible assets acquired on the acquisition of Acuity hurt first-quarter earnings by 4 Canadian cents a share.

Shares of AGF closed at C$15.75 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

