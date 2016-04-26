FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uzbekistan wants restart of Afghan peace talks, sees Russian role
#World News
April 26, 2016 / 1:44 PM / a year ago

Uzbekistan wants restart of Afghan peace talks, sees Russian role

Uzbekistan's President Islam Karimov gestures during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Ufa, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool - RTX1JTVF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Uzbek President Islam Karimov said on Tuesday it was important to resume peace talks between Afghanistan’s central government and the Taliban movement, adding it was crucial that Russia took part in the talks.

Karimov, whose ex-Soviet nation borders Afghanistan, said: “There is a serious and a real threat of instability spilling over into neighbouring countries and regions”.

“Russia has and always had its vital interests in this region,” he said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. “We believe that attempts to resolve this (Afghan) issue without Russia are unreasoned and precipitous.”

(This version of the story was refiled to fix a typo in the lead paragraph.)

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
