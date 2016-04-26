Uzbekistan wants restart of Afghan peace talks, sees Russian role

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Uzbek President Islam Karimov said on Tuesday it was important to resume peace talks between Afghanistan’s central government and the Taliban movement, adding it was crucial that Russia took part in the talks.

Karimov, whose ex-Soviet nation borders Afghanistan, said: “There is a serious and a real threat of instability spilling over into neighbouring countries and regions”.

“Russia has and always had its vital interests in this region,” he said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. “We believe that attempts to resolve this (Afghan) issue without Russia are unreasoned and precipitous.”

