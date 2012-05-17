Agilent to buy Denmark's Dako for $2.2 billion

(Reuters) - Agilent Technologies Inc (A.N) will buy Danish cancer diagnostics company Dako from Sweden-based private equity group EQT for $2.2 billion in its biggest ever deal, to expand into the high-growth medical diagnostics market.

The electronics testing equipment maker, carved out of Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) in 1999, has been growing its presence in diagnostics, including through its $1.5 billion takeover of bioanalytical firm Varian Inc in 2009.

“Agilent’s strategy in acquiring Dako is about strengthening the company’s presence in life science and about revenue growth,” said Bill Sullivan, Agilent’s chief executive officer.

The company’s life sciences business brought in about a third of its 2011 revenue of $5.58 billion.

“They paid a high (price) for Dako, but that is usual for the sector,” Longbow Research analyst Mark Douglass told Reuters.

Dako, a provider of reagents and instruments for cancer diagnosis to pathology laboratories, sells its products in more than 100 countries and had 2010 annual revenue of about $340 million.

“Although, the valuation looks steep, strategically this deal could make sense as Dako is considered an attractive asset in tissue diagnostics,” Cowen analyst Doug Schenkel wrote in a note.

Agilent expects Dako to generate sales $373 million in fiscal 2013, it said on a conference call. Agilent plans to report Dako sales as a separate segment.

The medical device industry, and diagnostics in particular, has seen several deals already this year. Last month, device maker Hologic Inc (HOLX.O) said it would buy diagnostic test firm Gen-Probe Inc (GPRO.O) for $3.75 billion in cash.

Another potential deal involves cancer drugmaker Roche’s ROG.VX pursuit of U.S. gene sequencing firm Illumina (ILMN.O).

OFFSHORE CASH

The Dako deal, expected to close in two months, will immediately add to Agilent’s adjusted earnings. It is expected to add 35 cents a share to fiscal 2013 adjusted earnings.

Agilent, known for its tools to measure voltage variation, analyze chemical compounds and vacuum pumps, plans to fund the deal from its offshore cash.

The company’s desire to use overseas cash, which helps save taxes, could have caused Agilent to overpay, Wells Fargo Securities analyst Tim Evans said.

The U.S. government taxes U.S. businesses on income earned abroad, but allows them to defer taxes on the money until it is brought back to country. As a result, some American corporations like to keep money offshore, particularly when increasing investment overseas.

The company, which acquired 6 companies in 2011, may still be looking to buy more businesses.

Agilent will still have a lot of cash after the Dako buy and might want to spend it on acquisitions, Longbow’s Douglass said.

Most of Agilent’s large cash position of about $4 billion resides overseas, Baird analyst Richard Eastman said.

Shares of Agilent, which has a market value of $14 billion, were up 1 percent to $40.16 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.