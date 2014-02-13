FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Agilent Tech cuts full-year adjusted profit forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 13, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 4 years ago

Agilent Tech cuts full-year adjusted profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Agilent Technologies Inc (A.N) cut its full-year adjusted profit forecast, citing lower revenue from its electronic measurement business due to “challenges” in the aerospace and defense market.

Shares of Agilent fell 7 percent in extended trading.

The company said it expected adjusted earnings of $2.96 to $3.16 per share for the full year 2014.

It had earlier forecast $3.03 to $3.33 per share.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn $3.19, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Agilent shares closed at $60.08 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.