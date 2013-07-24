FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Agios Pharma shares soar in market debut
July 24, 2013 / 6:54 PM / in 4 years

Agios Pharma shares soar in market debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO.O) rose as much as 69 percent in their market debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at about $895.80 million.

Agios’ shares opened at $29 on the Nasdaq and touched a high of $30.49.

The offering of 5.9 million common shares was priced at $18 per share, above the expected price range of $14 to $16 per share. Agios raised $106.2 million from the offering.

“The reason (why the stock is up) is the collaboration income. In this particular case, Celgene, their affiliate bought into the IPO. This is a big rubber stamp of approval,” said John Fitzgibbon, founder of Iposcoop.com.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Agios has a collaboration agreement for its cancer metabolism drugs with Celgene Corp (CELG.O), which also holds a 17 percent stake in the company.

Celgene has agreed to buy 850,000 shares of Agios' common stock in a private placement. (link.reuters.com/puj89t)

Agios, which began operations in late-2008, is developing drugs to treat cancer and inborn errors of metabolism IEM.

The company intends to use net proceeds from the IPO, along with existing cash resources of $115.8 million, to fund clinical development of its drugs in its cancer and IEM programs.

Agios expects to begin human trials of its lead drug in mid-2013, which aims to target a mutated protein found in many forms of solid cancer and blood cancer.

JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co were the lead underwriters for the offering.

The company’s were up 61 percent at $29 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.

Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

