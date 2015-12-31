FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Agricole Suisse pays $99.2 million U.S. tax settlement
December 31, 2015 / 2:28 PM / 2 years ago

Credit Agricole Suisse pays $99.2 million U.S. tax settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Credit Agricole sign is pictured on a building of the bank in Geneva November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PARIS (Reuters) - Credit Agricole’s Swiss division said on Thursday it had paid a $99.2 million penalty to avoid prosecution for helping American clients evade taxes, under a deal with the U.S. Justice Department.

Credit Agricole Suisse was one of three banks that reached voluntary settlements under a U.S. program requiring disclosure of cross-border activities that helped clients conceal assets from tax authorities.

The payment is covered by existing provisions and will not impact 2015 financial results, Credit Agricole said. Its Zurich-based subsidiary is cooperating fully with U.S. authorities, its statement added.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon

