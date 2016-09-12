FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
USDA updates farmer-reported U.S. crop planting totals for September
September 12, 2016 / 7:31 PM / a year ago

USDA updates farmer-reported U.S. crop planting totals for September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Farmers who participated in U.S. crop subsidy programs reported "prevented plantings"

for Sept. 1, 2016 of 1.049 million acres of corn, up from 1.039 million acres reported a month ago, 0.238 million acres of soybeans versus 0.237 million acres last month, 1.786 million acres of wheat versus 1.78 million acres last month, the Department of Agriculture said on Monday.

Producers enrolled in subsidy programs for Sept. 1, 2016 reported planted acreage, including failed acres, at 90.942 million of corn, 82.001 million of soybeans and 47.805 million of wheat.

Producers who enroll in several Farm Services Agency programs must submit to USDA an annual report regarding all cropland use on their farms.

USDA uses the information as an element in its crop estimates, which cover all farms, not just those who participate in the farm program.

