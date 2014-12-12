FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-USDA data shows crop planting totals as of Dec.1
#Financials
December 12, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-USDA data shows crop planting totals as of Dec.1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Farmers who participated in U.S. crop
subsidy programs reported "prevented plantings" as of Dec. 1,
2014 of 1.606 million acres of corn, up from 1.594 million acres
reported a month ago, according to data on the U.S. Department
of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency website on Friday.
    The data was scheduled to be released on Monday. The FSA did
not immediately comment on the publication of the data.
    Following are comparisons of farmer-reported plantings in
December 2014 and November 2014, based on a survey of farms:
    
U.S. prevented plantings 
(thousands of acres)

Crop                Dec 2014      Nov 2014
Corn                   1,606         1,594
Soybeans                 841           839
Wheat                  1,380         1,379
Rice                     235           234
Barley                    57            57
Sorghum                   73            73
Cotton-Upland             88            88

U.S. crop plantings 
(thousands of acres)

Crop                Dec 2014      Nov 2014
Corn                  86,285        85,842
Soybeans              81,626        81,392
Wheat                 53,521        53,451
Rice                   2,893         2,888
Barley                 2,837         2,824
Sorghum                6,523         6,497
Cotton-Upland         10,661        10,654    
    
    

 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)

(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)
