The PotashCorp Cory Mine facility is pictured near Saskatoon, Saskatchewan October 10, 2013. REUTERS/David Stobbe

Investor advisory company Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that investors in fertilizer producers Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan (POT.TO) support a merger of the companies.

The decision was distributed to ISS clients on Friday and sent to media on Monday. The combination would create a company with significant leverage, ISS wrote in its report.

