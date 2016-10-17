Coty to buy London-based hairstyling appliances maker ghd
Beauty products maker Coty Inc said it would buy ghd, a high-end hairstyling appliances brand, from private equity firm Lion Capital LLP for about 420 million pounds ($522 million).
Investor advisory company Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that investors in fertilizer producers Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan (POT.TO) support a merger of the companies.
The decision was distributed to ISS clients on Friday and sent to media on Monday. The combination would create a company with significant leverage, ISS wrote in its report.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chris Reese)
MUMBAI The $12.9 billion sale of India's Essar Oil to a group led by Russia's Rosneft does not run foul of U.S. sanctions imposed against the majority state-owned Russian energy firm, parent Essar Group's CEO said on Sunday.
Logistics company ZTO Express has set terms for what could be the largest U.S. initial public offering this year and also the biggest by a Chinese company after the $25 billion IPO of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in 2014.