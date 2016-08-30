Jochen Tilk, who takes over as Potash Corp's chief executive officer in July, attends the company's annual general meeting in Saskatoon, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Derek Mortensen (CANADA - Tags: BUSINESS AGRICULTURE) - RTR3PD1I

Canadian fertilizer companies Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc are in talks to merge, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, in what would be tie-up of the world's biggest crop nutrient company by capacity and North America's largest farm retailer.

U.S.-listed shares of Potash and Agrium rocketed up 12 and 7 percent respectively, and were briefly halted.

The combination could be announced as soon as next week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2bG8Gav)

No final decisions have been made and the companies could decide against a deal, Bloomberg said.

Spokespeople for the companies could not be immediately reached.

Fertilizer companies have suffered lower profits as prices of crop nutrients, especially potash, have tumbled to multi-year lows due to excessive supply and weak demand, tied partly to softer currencies in buyer markets such as Brazil.

"I think (a merger) will make them a better force to compete on a global scale," said Mohsin Bashir, portfolio manager at Stone Asset Management Ltd, which owns Agrium shares, adding however that regulator approval may be difficult to gain.

Shares of Potash Corp, which had a market valuation of about C$17.54 billion ($13.43 billion) as of Monday's close, were up 11.5 percent at C$23.30 in morning trading.

Agrium, which had market valuation of about C$16.10 billion, were up 7 percent at C$124.81.

($1 = 1.3064 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Marguerita Choy)