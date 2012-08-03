FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Agrium second-quarter profit rises 20 percent, driven by demand for crop inputs
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2012 / 3:41 AM / in 5 years

Agrium second-quarter profit rises 20 percent, driven by demand for crop inputs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - North America’s biggest farm retail supplier Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) (AGU.N) reported a 20 percent increase in quarterly profit late on Thursday as demand for crop inputs remained strong.

Net earnings for the second quarter ended June 30 rose to $860 million, or $5.44 per share, from $718 million, or $4.54 per share a year ago.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company’s earnings per share were within the outlook it offered on July 18 of $5.40 to $5.50.

Revenue for the company, which also mines crop nutrient potash, rose 10 percent to $6.83 billion.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Michael Urquhart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.