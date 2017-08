President and CEO Chuck Magro of Agrium addresses shareholders during the company's annual general meeting in Calgary, Alberta, May 6, 2015.

(Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) (AGU.N) on Wednesday reported a 16 percent fall in quarterly profit due to weak fertilizer prices.

The company's net earnings fell to $564 million, or $4.08 per share, in the second quarter, from $674 million, or $4.71 per share, a year earlier.