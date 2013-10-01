FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Agrium completes farm retail purchase from Glencore
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 1, 2013 / 8:38 PM / in 4 years

Agrium completes farm retail purchase from Glencore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michael Wilson president and CEO of Agrium smiles after the company's annual general meeting in Calgary, Alberta, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

(Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) said on Tuesday it has completed its purchase of Viterra Inc’s Canadian farm retail stores.

Agrium, already the biggest U.S. retail seller of fertilizer, chemicals and seed, will get 210 stores across Western Canada from Glencore Xstrata PLC (GLEN.L), which acquired Viterra in 2012.

Agrium said it expects the former Viterra stores to contribute C$75 million ($72.8 million) to C$90 million in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and sees synergies of C$15 million to C$20 million by the end of 2015.

($1=$1.03 Canadian)

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.