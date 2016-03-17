FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Ahli Bank denies impending merger with Al Khaliji, IBQ
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 17, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Qatar's Ahli Bank denies impending merger with Al Khaliji, IBQ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ahli Bank's head office building is seen in Doha October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar’s Ahli Bank AABQ.QA on Thursday denied it was involved in an “impending merger” with International Bank of Qatar and Al Khalij Commercial Bank KCBK.QA.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that the trio were in early-stage talks on a merger that could pool assets worth more than $30 billion, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

Those talks were focused on winning backing from key shareholders at each of the banks, according to one of the sources, an important consideration in a country where state ownership is prominent across the economy and political factors can often supersede other considerations.

“We categorically deny this speculation as baseless and we remain focused on delivering our agreed strategy and serving our customers,” Ahli Bank chief executive Salah Murad was quoted as saying in the bourse statement.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.