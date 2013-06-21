FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolt, Powell cruise to semi finals at Jamaican trials
#Sports News
June 21, 2013 / 2:40 AM / in 4 years

Bolt, Powell cruise to semi finals at Jamaican trials

Kayon Raynor

2 Min Read

Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts at the end of the 100m event at the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

KINGSTON (Reuters) - World record holder and Olympic champion Usain Bolt made easy progress into Friday’s semi-finals of the men’s 100 meters at the Jamaican trials for the world championships.

Bolt got off to a decent start and took control of heat one by the 40-meter mark before cruising across the finish line in 10.00 seconds on Thursday.

Asafa Powell, who had previously failed to complete a competitive race all season due to hamstring problems, enters the semi-finals with the second fastest time after winning heat four in 10.02 seconds.

“Happy to complete my first race in a year,” Powell, who had been battling hamstring problems, told Reuters after completing his first competitive race of the season. “It was quite easy.”

World champion Yohan Blake, who has a wild-card entry to the Aug 10-18 world championships in Moscow, is not competing in the Jamaican trials.

The other top qualifiers are Kemar Bailey-Cole, who recovered from a poor star to take heat two in 10.04, while Sheldon Mitchell won heat three in 10.11.

The Jamaican women, minus Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who has a wild-card entry, will begin competing for spots on Jamaica’s team to Moscow on Friday.

Editing by Frank Pingue

Editing by Frank Pingue
