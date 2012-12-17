FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIG prices $6.45 billion AIA stake offering near top: source
December 17, 2012 / 11:56 PM / in 5 years

AIG prices $6.45 billion AIA stake offering near top: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - U.S. insurer American International Group (AIG.N) has priced its $6.45 billion offering of shares in AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK) near the top of an indicative range, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday, underscoring demand for the stock.

AIG priced the offering of 1.65 billion shares at HK$30.30, putting the total deal at about HK$50 billion ($6.45 billion), added the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The sale had been marketed at an indicative range of HK$29.65-HK$30.65 per share.

Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) were hired as joint global coordinators for the offering, with Citigroup Inc (C.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) also acting as bookrunners.

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

