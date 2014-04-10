FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIA Group says new business grew 22 percent in the first quarter
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 10, 2014 / 10:27 PM / 3 years ago

AIA Group says new business grew 22 percent in the first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AIA Group Limited Group Chief Executive and President Mark Tucker attends the Asian Financial Forum (AFF) in Hong Kong January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK) reported a 22 percent rise in value of new business in the first quarter of 2014, higher than expected as China, Hong Kong and Singapore delivered strong growth.

The company’s value of new business, which measures the expected profits from new premiums, rose to $354 million in the first quarter, above the average 18 percent growth expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

The new business margin rose to 43.8 percent, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.

AIA, Asia’s third biggest insurer by market value, reported another year of record annual value of new business of $1.49 billion when it announced its results for the 2013 financial year on February 21.

Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.