FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
China, Hong Kong drive insurer AIA Group's new business in first quarter
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 26, 2017 / 10:35 PM / 4 months ago

China, Hong Kong drive insurer AIA Group's new business in first quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of AIA is seen at a news conference announcing the annual results in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2017.Bobby Yip

(Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK), the world's third-largest life insurer by market value, posted a 55 percent rise in its new business in the first quarter, helped by a surge in sales in China and Hong Kong.

Over the past seven years, the company has expanded rapidly into growth markets including India and China, leading to a quadrupling in the value of new business at AIA to $2.8 billion between 2010 and November 2016, according to the company.

The insurer's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for growth, rose to

Related Coverage

$884 million during the quarter, up from $578 million in the same period a year ago, the company said.

The strong results follow the group's robust performance in 2016, which was buoyed by steady demand for policies in Hong Kong, with mainland Chinese seeking overseas investment opportunities to cushion the impact of a weakening yuan.

China and Hong Kong together account for about half of new

business growth globally at AIA, originally founded in Shanghai

nearly 100 years ago and the first foreign insurer to be granted

a license in China.

AIA last month named Ng Keng Hooi as its new chief executive to replace Mark Tucker, who is leaving the company to join HSBC HSBC (HSBA.L) as its new chairman in October.

On Thursday, the company said Hooi would formally assume the role of chief executive officer from June 1, a date it had not previously announced. Tucker will remain as a non-executive director of the group until Aug. 31.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Grant McCool

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.